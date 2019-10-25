Share All sharing options for: New fires are spreading in California despite power blackouts to prevent ignition

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency on Sunday after new fires ignited across the state. Driven by high winds and dry weather, and despite power shutoffs to hundreds of thousands of customers throughout the state in hopes of preventing an ignition, blazes rapidly gained ground and forced thousands to evacuate.

The Getty Fire ignited near the Getty Center in Los Angeles early Monday morning and rapidly spread over 400 acres near the 405 Freeway, one of the city’s most important arteries. The fire triggered mandatory evacuations for more than 10,000 homes and forced some to flee in the middle of the night.

Man these LA aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! ‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

While the Getty Fire may be affecting one of California’s most densely populated regions, home to its highest-profile residents, the blaze is a tiny fraction of the wider problem across the state.

The Kincade Fire has burned through more than 66,200 acres and is only 5 percent contained as of Monday morning in Sonoma County, a much less densely populated region known for its vineyards. It’s the largest blaze in the history of the county and has already destroyed 96 structures and forced 200,000 people to flee.

In Santa Clarita, the Tick Fire has torched 4,600 acres, forced 50,000 residents to evacuate, and caused schools to close due to air-quality concerns. The blaze is 70 percent contained as of Monday and evacuation orders have now been lifted.

Fire officials also reported that the Saddleridge Fire near Los Angeles, which ignited two weeks ago, is 97 percent contained after burning 8,799 acres. (The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has a map of many of the current major fires throughout the state.)

These fires have also sent smoke and ash over some of the state’s most densely populated areas, like Los Angeles County and the San Francisco Bay Area, degrading air quality and causing unhealthy levels of pollution.

Forecasters warn that conditions for wildfires will remain high this week, with low humidity and high winds throughout much of the state.

#RedFlagWarning in effect today through Monday throughout Northern California and Los Angeles area due to gusty winds and low humidity. This is #CriticalFireWeather and caution should be used when outdoors. https://t.co/YfyyGv21bb pic.twitter.com/PHxotkRls7 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 27, 2019

The National Weather Service warned Monday that “extremely dangerous fire weather conditions” remain in effect in the southern part of the state. Wind advisories in Northern California were canceled Monday, but critical fire conditions remain.

And power utilities are bracing for even more blackouts, shutting down electricity to huge swaths of the state over concerns that high winds could bring trees into contact with power lines and spark a new blaze.

PG&E is Monitoring a Third Consecutive Severe Wind Event for Tuesday and Wednesday that Could Impact Nearly 32 Counties Across Northern and Central California. https://t.co/dG3RsAHiud pic.twitter.com/kBEi8TIHm8 — PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 27, 2019

What we’re seeing in California now is the result of several converging trends, many due to deliberate planning and policy decisions. But the factors behind the state’s fires have accumulated over decades and will take years to resolve, which means the Golden State will face more flames and darkness in the near future.

California’s power shutoffs are a desperate attempt to stop new fires

PG&E, the utility serving Northern California that was found liable for starting several major fires, has undertaken another round of Public Safety Power Shutoffs — deliberate blackouts — to reduce fire risk. More than 940,000 customers lost power over the weekend. Though the utility has started restoring power to some, it warned that these shutoffs could last for days for others.

Southern California Edison, which provides power to the southern part of the state, has already shut off power to more than 15,000 customers. Beyond the potential for billions of dollars in economic losses to the state, many of the most vulnerable, like people who rely on home medical equipment, stand again to be hit the hardest by the blackout.

Vox’s David Roberts has explained at length that factors that led these utilities to undertake such drastic action and why California is likely to experience these shutoffs again. It will take years for better land management practices, new housing policies, and upgrading power infrastructure to reduce the overall fire risk. In the meantime, California faces the prospect of more fires or even more drastic actions to prevent them.

Why wildfire risk in California is so high right now

Though 2019 has been a much less active fire year for California compared to the record-breaking fire seasons of 2017 and 2018, the risk for a severe fire remains high due to recent weather and long-term trends.

Seasonal winds — the Diablo winds of Northern California and Santa Ana winds in the southern part of the state — are picking up strength this week with gusts up to 65 mph, helping blazes to spread. The weather in California this week has been hot and dry, with humidity below 9 percent in much of the state.

There is also plenty of vegetation ready to burn because a wet winter and spring this year caused a bumper crop of grasses and shrubs, followed by an extremely hot summer that turned this vegetation into tinder.

It’s important to remember that wildfires are a natural part of many ecosystems in California, restoring nutrients to soils, regulating growth in forests, and even helping some plants germinate.

But the drivers of the growing fire risk in California are due to human-caused factors, some of which have been mounting for decades.

For one thing, Californians have built homes in fire-prone regions as the state’s housing crunch forced people away from major cities. This raises the likelihood of sparking a fire. About 84 percent of wildfires are now ignited by humans, whether from downed power lines, neglected campfires, errant sparks, or arson. This proximity also increases the ensuing damage with so much more property in harm’s way.

Reports indicate that the Kincaid Fire started in The Geysers, the largest geothermal electricity facility in the world. A transmission line operated by Pacific Gas and Electric reported problems shortly before the fire began, and firefighters found power equipment that wasn’t shut off at the time even though the utility was deliberately cutting power to some areas to reduce the risk of igniting a fire.

Years of suppressing natural fires have paradoxically allowed vegetation to build up to unnatural levels. That means that when a fire does occur, it can burn with greater speed, range, and intensity.

People are also causing climate change. That has contributed to Western forests drying out as average temperatures rise. It has also exacerbated the impacts of California’s years-long drought. These stresses have left trees vulnerable to pests like bark beetles, which can rapidly kill a distressed tree. Together, these factors have led to the deaths of 149 million trees in California. Hotter, drier conditions over the long term will only worsen the fire risk.

Californians are taking steps to reduce these fire risks, but the challenge is immense and some of the tactics have proved controversial. Last week, the US Forest Service began a controlled burn in Butte County, the site of 2018’s Camp Fire, the state’s deadliest and most destructive wildfire — which ignited more than 150,000 acres. The controlled burn is only over 300 acres, which means there’s still vastly more wilderness area that may need this treatment. Controlled burns also pose air-quality risks and aren’t themselves foolproof: In the past decade, states like Colorado, Montana, and California have seen prescribed burns spread out of control and threaten homes.

Gov. Newsom earlier this year signed an emergency order to speed up forest thinning near high-risk communities. But environmental activists have criticized this policy because it reduces the time allotted to environmental reviews of these projects. Some activists also oppose logging as a tactic for reducing fire risk, arguing instead for more fire-resistant building codes and defensible spaces around homes.

It shows that California’s fire risk is an enormous technical and political problem. There are no easy answers, and more difficult decisions over who gets to live where, what tactics to pursue, and who has to pay lie ahead.