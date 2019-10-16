Ayanna Pressley breaks with AOC and other allies on Sanders endorsement

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib are backing Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, potentially giving his campaign a burst of new energy in the wake of the fourth presidential debate on Tuesday.

But a fourth progressive member of Congress who’s often associated with the three representatives is not making an endorsement yet.

“Ayanna has tremendous respect for her sisters-in-service,” a spokesperson for Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) told Vox. “Ultimately, these political decisions are made as individuals.”

The four first-term congresswomen are often called “the Squad” by admirers and critics alike, but there are plenty of differences among the women. Pressley’s decision to break with Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib for now is a reminder that the Squad isn’t a monolith. And while three influential progressive congresswomen are throwing their support behind Sanders, Pressley’s endorsement remains up for grabs.

Tlaib, Omar, and Ocasio-Cortez are endorsing Sanders. That doesn’t mean the Squad is.

The endorsement by Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib was first reported by the Washington Post on Tuesday night. Omar has officially announced her endorsement on Twitter, while Tlaib and Ocasio-Cortez are reportedly waiting for an event on Saturday.

Their endorsement is important, Vox’s Sean Collins explains, because it gives Sanders a boost at a time when he has been dropping in the polls and is returning to the campaign trail after a heart attack. The progressive congresswomen, who are popular with younger voters, could help reenergize Sanders’s campaign.

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib, and Pressley are often referred to as the Squad, a name that started with a 2018 Instagram post by Ocasio-Cortez.

But the congresswomen have maintained that while media outlets, fans, and critics alike now refer to the four of them as the Squad, they don’t necessarily think of themselves that way.

“Our squad is big,” Pressley said at a press conference earlier this year. “Our squad includes any person committed to creating a more equitable and just world.”

“We are more than four people. We ran on a mandate to advocate for and to represent those ignored, left out, and left behind. Our squad is big. Our squad includes any person committed to creating a more equitable and just world.” -@AyannaPressley pic.twitter.com/gBtzatOjWS — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) July 15, 2019

And there are plenty of differences among the four women. Pressley, in particular, began her career working for mainstream Democrats like John Kerry, as Joanna Weiss reported at Politico earlier this year. She’s also broken with Tlaib, Omar, and Ocasio-Cortez before, voting in favor of a House resolution opposing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, an economic protest of Israeli policy, while her three colleagues voted against it.

It’s also worth noting that Pressley represents the 7th congressional district of Massachusetts, where Elizabeth Warren, one of Sanders’s key rivals for the nomination, is a senator.

Pressley isn’t endorsing anyone at this time. “Ayanna knows that taking back the White House in 2020 is a top priority, and she is working every day to hold this administration accountable and build a bold, diverse movement that will help propel Democrats to victory up and down the ballot,” her spokesperson said.

But the fact that she’s breaking with her colleagues is a reminder that the Squad, while a powerful symbol for many voters (as well as a favorite object of vitriol for President Trump and others on the right), was never meant to be a voting bloc. As Pressley notes, the four congresswomen are individuals. Each will presumably make her own decisions about how to use her political power in 2020 and beyond.