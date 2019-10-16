Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib have endorsed Bernie Sanders. Rep. Ayanna Pressley has not.

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib are backing Sen. Bernie Sanders for president, potentially giving his campaign a burst of new energy.

But a fourth progressive member of Congress who’s often associated with the representatives is not making an endorsement yet.

“Ayanna has tremendous respect for her sisters-in-service,” a spokesperson for Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) told Vox. “Ultimately, these political decisions are made as individuals.”

Tlaib also did not initially join Ocasio-Cortez and Omar in endorsing Sanders, but officially endorsed the senator on Sunday.

The four first-term congresswomen are often called “the Squad” by admirers and critics alike, but there are plenty of differences among the women. Pressley’s decision to break with her fellow members of Congress for now is a reminder that the Squad isn’t a monolith. And while three influential progressive congresswomen are throwing their support behind Sanders, it appears that Pressley’s endorsement remains up for grabs.

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, and Tlaib are endorsing Sanders. That doesn’t mean the Squad is.

The endorsement by Ocasio-Cortez and Omar was first reported by the Washington Post on October 15. Omar officially announced her endorsement on Twitter, while Ocasio-Cortez was reportedly waiting for an event later that week.

Omar’s tweet included Tlaib, but that day, CNN reported that Tlaib had not, in fact, officially endorsed Sanders.

Spox for Tlaib says Sanders will come visit later this month, but she has not made a decision to endorse. https://t.co/HiaYUG57HH pic.twitter.com/sGL4E5WaJx — Greg Krieg (@GregJKrieg) October 16, 2019

“I have not made any endorsement at this time,” Tlaib said in a statement to CNN on October 16. However, on Sunday, Tlaib officially joined her fellow members of Congress in endorsing Sanders.

“I am endorsing Amo Bernie Sanders because he’s not gonna sell us out,” Tlaib said in a video released on Sunday, according to CNN. “He understands that it’s not just about policies and about words, but it’s going to be also about completely transforming the structures in place.”

The video was posted just after Tlaib spoke with Sanders at a rally in Detroit. “We deserve someone who writes the damn bills,” Tlaib said at the rally, CNN reports. “We deserve Bernie Sanders.”

The endorsement by Ocasio-Cortez and Omar earlier this month was important, Vox’s Sean Collins explained, because it gave Sanders a boost at a time when he had been dropping in the polls and was returning to the campaign trail after a heart attack. The progressive congresswomen, who are popular with younger voters, could help reenergize Sanders’s campaign.

Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Tlaib, and Pressley are often referred to as the Squad, a name that started with a 2018 Instagram post by Ocasio-Cortez.

But the congresswomen have maintained that while media outlets, fans, and critics alike now refer to the four of them as the Squad, they don’t necessarily think of themselves that way.

“Our squad is big,” Pressley said at a press conference earlier this year. “Our squad includes any person committed to creating a more equitable and just world.”

“We are more than four people. We ran on a mandate to advocate for and to represent those ignored, left out, and left behind. Our squad is big. Our squad includes any person committed to creating a more equitable and just world.” -@AyannaPressley pic.twitter.com/gBtzatOjWS — Justice Democrats (@justicedems) July 15, 2019

And there are plenty of differences among the four women. Pressley, in particular, began her career working for mainstream Democrats like John Kerry, as Joanna Weiss reported at Politico earlier this year. She’s also broken with Tlaib, Omar, and Ocasio-Cortez before, voting in favor of a House resolution opposing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, an economic protest of Israeli policy, while her three colleagues voted against it.

It’s also worth noting that Pressley represents the 7th congressional district of Massachusetts, where Elizabeth Warren, one of Sanders’s key rivals for the nomination, is a senator.

Pressley isn’t endorsing anyone at this time. “Ayanna knows that taking back the White House in 2020 is a top priority, and she is working every day to hold this administration accountable and build a bold, diverse movement that will help propel Democrats to victory up and down the ballot,” her spokesperson said.

But the fact that she’s breaking with her colleagues is a reminder that the Squad, while a powerful symbol for many voters (as well as a favorite object of vitriol for President Trump and others on the right), was never meant to be a voting bloc. As Pressley notes, the four congresswomen are individuals. Each will presumably make her own decisions about how to use her political power in 2020 and beyond.

Update: This post has been updated to reflect new reporting on Rep. Tlaib’s position regarding the 2020 presidential primary.