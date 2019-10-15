Democratic presidential debate: October 15, 2019

The fourth Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential election will take place on Tuesday, October 15, at 8 pm ET at Otterbein University, outside of Columbus, Ohio. It will be broadcast by CNN, and the New York Times will also be hosting. It will be moderated by CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett and New York Times national editor Marc Lacey.

The October debate will feature 12 candidates: Former Vice President Joe Biden; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT); South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA); entrepreneur Andrew Yang; Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ); former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke; California billionaire Tom Steyer; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN); former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro; and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

With 12 candidates, this debate is the largest presidential primary debate in US history — previously, the record was 11 candidates onstage in a Republican presidential debate in 2015. In order to secure a spot in the debate, the candidates had to raise donations from 130,000 people and earn at least 2 percent support in four polls approved by the Democratic National Convention between June 28 and October 1.

Follow below for all of Vox’s coverage of everything you need to know about the October presidential debate.