 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Will you help us hit our goal? We’re aiming to add 4,500 contributions in the next 30 days, to help keep Vox free.

What it’s like to raise money when you’re Gwyneth Paltrow

People want selfies. They don’t usually want to give you money.

By Theodore Schleifer
Gwyneth Paltrow onstage at a tech conference.
Gwyneth Paltrow
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for the Wall Street Journal and WSJ Magazine

It’s not uncommon for Silicon Valley investors to get a money pitch from a celebrity who moonlights as an entrepreneur: Jessica Alba founded the Honest Company. Brooklyn Decker in recent months has been meeting with venture capitalists on her startup, Finery.

And Gwyneth Paltrow has pitched investors on Goop, the easy-to-criticize media and commerce company she launched from her kitchen.

So, what’s it like to be pitched by Gwyneth Paltrow? Let’s ask Gwyneth Paltrow.

“It’s great to be Gwyneth Paltrow when you’re raising money, because I think people take the meeting,” she said to an audience of venture capitalists and CEOs at the Upfront Summit in Los Angeles on Thursday. “But it’s bad because then you get a lot more rejections than you would’ve if they didn’t want to take the selfie.”

Paltrow might have been talking about her unique stature as a celebrity, but she’s speaking to a real problem in the Valley: Investors can waste a lot of founders’ time with niceties and we’ll-get-back-to-yous. From the perch of investors, though, they’re merely studying a market and keeping the industry’s best CEOs close — and yes, sometimes celebrity CEOs — in case they turn out to be behind the next big thing.

So it’s not a ridiculous issue that Paltrow is addressing. Silicon Valley investors try hard to manage connections and information, even if that means startups get dragged along.

Over the years, the actress has raised north of $80 million, so she got the hang of it eventually. Goop is still a punchline for some — declared “the most controversial brand in the wellness industry” recently by the New York Times — but it’s now worth $250 million and is backed by some leading Silicon Valley investors.

When Paltrow began pitching venture capitalists, she knew she had flaws and gaps in her résumé as an entrepreneur.

“Why was anybody going to give me money?” she said, to some nervous laughter from the Upfront crowd. “It’s not much easier over time.”

This article originally appeared on Recode.net.

We have a request

In moments like this — as people grapple to understand variants and vaccines, and kids head back to school — many outlets take their paywalls down. Vox’s content is always free, in part because of financial support from our readers. We’ve been covering the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year and a half. From the beginning, our goal was to bring clarity to chaos. To empower people with the information they needed to stay safe. And we’re not stopping.

To our delight, you, our readers, helped us hit our goal of adding 2,500 financial contributions in September in just 9 days. So we’re setting a new goal: to add 4,500 contributions by the end of the month. Reader support helps keep our coverage free, and is a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work. Will you help us reach our goal by making a contribution to Vox with as little as $3?

Next Up on Recode

The Latest on Vox

How to make your job search suck a little less

By Rani Molla and Emily Stewart

Not much happened at the “Justice for J6” rally. But the far right’s focus is elsewhere.

By Ellen Ioanes

Nuclear subs and a diplomatic blowup: The US-France clash, explained

By Ellen Ioanes

The Texas GOP sees Haitian migrants in crisis as a political opportunity

By Nicole Narea

Apple shut down a voting app in Russia. That should worry everyone.

By Rebecca Heilweil

California is ending a rule that helped cause its housing crisis

By Jerusalem Demsas