Sebring, Florida, bank shooting: what we know

At least five people were killed Wednesday after a gunman barricaded himself inside a SunTrust bank in Sebring, Florida, local law enforcement confirmed.

One suspect is in custody after surrendering to a SWAT team, according to police.

This is a breaking news story, and the details subject to change. We’ll update with new information as we get it. Here’s what to know so far.

What we know

At least five people were killed after a suspect barricaded himself inside a SunTrust bank branch in Sebring, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon. The victims have not been identified, and it’s unclear if they were bank employees or customers, according to Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman.

Authorities from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and the Sebring Police Department responded to the scene after someone called and said he had fired shots inside the bank branch. Authorities received the call shortly after 12:30 pm on Wednesday, according to Blackman’s office.

office. The suspect barricaded himself in the bank, but attempts to negotiate and get him out of the building failed. Eventually SWAT teams entered the building to continue negotiations, and the suspect surrendered, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect is in custody, and he’s been identified as 21-year-old Zephen Xaver, Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said at a press conference. Xaver, a Sebring resident, has been arrested; it’s not clear what charges he faces.

What we don’t know