 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here’s who owns everything in Big Media today

It probably won’t look like this for long.

By Rani Molla and Peter Kafka Updated

The media landscape used to be straightforward: Content companies — studios — made stuff — TV shows and movies — and sold it to pay TV distributors, who sold it to consumers.

Now things are up for grabs: Netflix buys stuff from the studios, but it’s making its own stuff, too, and it’s selling it directly to consumers. That’s one of the reasons older media companies are trying to compete by consolidating. Disney, for example, recently completed its purchase of 21st Century Fox. Distributors like AT&T, which bought Time Warner last year, are becoming media companies, too.

Meanwhile, giant tech companies like Google, Amazon, and Apple that used to be on the sidelines are getting closer and closer to the action. Apple’s newest TV strategy positions the company as a TV guide, a TV storefront selling services like HBO, and a TV creator that employs the likes of Steven Spielberg and Jennifer Anniston to make exclusive shows for Apple users.

To help sort this all out, we’ve created a diagram that organizes distributors, content companies and internet video companies by market cap — the value investors assign to the companies — and their main lines of business.

Here’s what the Big Media universe currently looks like. We will update it periodically:

This article originally appeared on Recode.net.

Next Up on Recode

This Article has a component height of 6. The sidebar size is short.

The Latest on Vox

New York lawmakers are making a last-minute push to legalize marijuana

By German Lopez

The high-stakes battle between Uber executives and drivers in California, explained

By Alexia Fernández Campbell

Patrick Shanahan withdraws from consideration as Trump’s secretary of defense

By Jen Kirby

How to watch Trump’s reelection rally in Orlando

By Catherine Kim

Elizabeth Warren just introduced her child care plan in Congress

By Anna North

Bitcoin is an energy hog. Where is all that electricity coming from?

By Umair Irfan