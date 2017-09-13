 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A crowd of people entering the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park for the iPhone X event on Sept. 12, 2017

Photos: What it was like to attend Apple’s iPhone X event — its first at the Steve Jobs Theater

Welcome to Apple Park.

By Dan Frommer
Recode / Dan Frommer

Apple’s iPhone X event yesterday wasn’t just about its latest pocket computer. It was also its first opportunity to show off its ambitious new Apple Park “spaceship” campus to the hundreds of journalists, industry executives and “friends of Apple” in attendance.

More to the point, it was the first keynote Apple held in its new Steve Jobs Theater — named after the late Apple founder, who made these “Stevenotes” into the sort of mainstream cultural and media events that millions of people would stream live.

I was in attendance yesterday and took hundreds of photos. Here’s my experience, as told through a few dozen.

Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

Approaching Apple Park really does feel more like a real park than an office park — especially on the hill leading up to the Steve Jobs Theater and the grounds surrounding it. The theater is a 20-foot-tall glass cylinder, 165 feet in diameter, with a metallic carbon-fiber roof and a wide path completely surrounding it.

Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

One thing you see a lot throughout the day: Journalists with high-end selfie sticks, filming quick videos for the web.

Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

Apple was serving its usual pre-keynote breakfast fare of juices and light bites. Part of today’s spread: Braised bacon with crispy polenta and quail egg, a crispy quinoa and kale cake, and a smoked salmon cracker thing.

Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

Hey, it’s GigaOM founder Om Malik, now a partner at True Ventures, prolific photographer and occasional blogger and podcaster. He’s with Hodinkee founder Ben Clymer, one of the world’s authorities on mechanical watches.

Om Malik and Ben Clymer at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

And there’s British humorist, writer, actor and Apple fan Stephen Fry (middle), who was — rather famously — one of the few people to review the iPad before it launched in 2010, in conjunction with a Steve Jobs profile he was writing for Time magazine.

Stephen Fry at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

Up on the bluff, there’s a temporary structure set up for TV crews to do live remote broadcasts. (Here’s your author on CNBC before this photo shoot.)

Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

Here’s a kid who was apparently covering the event for the Ellen DeGeneres show, with the main Apple Park “spaceship” ring building in the background.

Ellen correspondent, Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

I’ve stumbled onto Daring Fireball author John Gruber (middle) and TechCrunch editor in chief Matthew Panzarino (left), who are livestreaming via Periscope. On the right is long-time tech writer and editor Charles Arthur.

Matthew Panzarino, John Gruber, Charles Arthur at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

Inside, a crowd is gathering to head downstairs for the event.

Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

The calm before the storm.

Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

Stephen Fry snaps a photo of the Steve Jobs Theater sign.

Stephen Fry at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

And we’re inside. It’s … a theater. But it’s nice! The chairs — around 1,000 of them — are big, leathery and comfortable, with power outlets. The Wi-Fi works.

Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

Apple starts the event by asking everyone to close their laptops and turn off their screens for a tribute to Steve Jobs. It was a touching moment and a pitch-perfect debut for the theater.

Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

After that, it’s on with the show. I won’t trouble you with keynote photos — my vantage point wasn’t special, nor was my camera lens. But here’s Apple COO Jeff Williams introducing the new Watch Series 3.

Apple COO Jeff Williams and Apple Watch Series 3, Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

After the keynote, a gentle rush for the door — and a newly revealed hands-on area, where Apple’s new iPhones and Watches are on display. Within a minute, I was one of the first people in the world photographing the iPhone X.

A photographer takes a picture of Apple’s iPhone X at the unveiling event at Steve Jobs Theater.

Then it got busy.

Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

The phone looks nice, by the way. There are a few things that will take getting used to, such as its missing home button. But the screen looks amazing. Here’s the other side, covered in glass to support wireless charging.

Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017 Recode / Dan Frommer

Here’s an Apple guy demo-ing how to set up the new “Face ID” system that unlocks the phone with a digital scan of your face.

iPhone X Face ID demo, Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

The iPhone X is a hot commodity, and there are only a few for handling.

iPhone X demo, Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

Since Steve Jobs’s death, Apple’s longtime head of product marketing Phil Schiller has become the company’s face for introducing new hardware during keynotes, including the iPhone X. Here, Schiller sizes up the scene with Apple comms executive Trudy Muller.

Apple SVP Phil Schiller and comms exec Trudy Muller, Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

A look at the new Apple Watch Series 3, which supports built-in cellular for the first time.

Apple Watch Series 3, Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

Other executives have now arrived for photo ops, and everyone wants a Tim Cook selfie.

Apple CEO Tim Cook with guests, Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

Here’s Laurene Powell Jobs, founder of Emerson Collective and widow of Steve Jobs, wearing a classy gold Apple Watch. She attends many of these keynotes. (Bonus: Watch her Code Conference interview here.)

Laurene Powell Jobs, Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

Tim Cook and Apple’s chief design officer Jony Ive (in orange), who not only leads Apple’s product design but played a key role in designing Apple Park.

Apple chief design officer Jony Jonathan Ive and CEO Tim Cook, Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

Want a taste of the uniqueness of this building? Well, here’s a special, spinning elevator, for starters.

Spiral elevator, Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

The handrails are carved into stone, with impeccable attention to detail. The part of the handrail where your hand touches is somewhat rough for grip, while the inner part where your fingers glide has been polished.

Handrails, Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

It’s like an Apple product. It is an Apple product.

Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

It’s just a beautiful, special building, and will be a great venue for events like this for years to come.

A crowd of people entering the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park for the iPhone X event on Sept. 12, 2017

Things are starting to wind down, and I have a plane to catch, so that’s it for today.

iPhone X display, Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

Beam me up!

Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park, iPhone X event, Sept. 12, 2017

This article originally appeared on Recode.net.

