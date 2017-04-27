 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Will you help us hit our goal? We’re aiming to add 4,500 contributions by the end of September, to help keep Vox free.

Musical.ly syncs up with Apple Music

The music app gets to expand its global reach; Apple gets a new marketing partner.

By Peter Kafka
Musical.ly

Apple is linking up with Musical.ly, the popular music video app.

Musical.ly lets its users create and share their own music videos, using snippets of songs. Starting on Friday, Apple Music will be one of the services that supplies the songs. (Update: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported that Apple Music would replace music distributor 7digital; Musical.ly will continue to work with 7digital and recently renewed an agreement with the company.)

Connecting with Musical.ly gives Apple a new marketing venue: The app will promote Apple’s paid service to its own users, and will allow paying Apple Music subscribers to listen to full songs within the app.

Reps for both Apple and Musical.ly declined comment.

Musical.ly is a three-year-old Shanghai-based company that saw a huge spike in popularity last year, primarily among U.S. teens and tweens, many of whom use it as a social network. The company has also launched Live.ly, a livestreaming app.

Last year, Musical.ly reportedly raised $100 million at a $500 million valuation, and said it had more than 100 million users.

It’s possible that the service has peaked, though; while the main app spent much of last year at the top of Apple’s App Store rankings, it is currently at No. 89.

This article originally appeared on Recode.net.

We have a request

In moments like this — as people grapple to understand variants and vaccines, and kids head back to school — many outlets take their paywalls down. Vox’s content is always free, in part because of financial support from our readers. We’ve been covering the Covid-19 pandemic for more than a year and a half. From the beginning, our goal was to bring clarity to chaos. To empower people with the information they needed to stay safe. And we’re not stopping.

To our delight, you, our readers, helped us hit our goal of adding 2,500 financial contributions in September in just 9 days. So we’re setting a new goal: to add 4,500 contributions by the end of the month. Reader support helps keep our coverage free, and is a critical part of sustaining our resource-intensive work. Will you help us reach our goal by making a contribution to Vox with as little as $3?

Next Up on Recode

The Latest on Vox

See where birds are migrating in real time, in one map

By Benji Jones

Biden could end the debt ceiling — all by himself

By Dylan Matthews

One Good Thing: A time loop video game that works like a Rube Goldberg machine

By Alanna Okun

Meg Ryan fall and the unsettling joy of another pandemic autumn

By Rebecca Jennings

Why you’re not getting a delta-specific booster yet

By Sigal Samuel

Germany’s (sort of) change elections

By Jen Kirby