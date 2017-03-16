 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Why aren’t Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon joining the new anti-travel ban legal brief?

Most signed a brief a month ago but haven’t signed this new one.

By Kurt Wagner
Trump Holds Summit With Technology Industry Leaders Drew Angerer / Getty

Dozens of tech companies have joined forces to publicly condemn President Donald Trump’s most recent immigration ban proposal, filing an amicus brief earlier this week claiming the ban “would inflict significant and irreparable harm on U.S. businesses and their employees.”

The move was reminiscent of a similar amicus brief filed in February by nearly 100 tech companies protesting Trump’s first immigration ban proposal.

But this new brief, which decries Trump’s renewed plan that has since been blocked by a federal judge, is lacking support from some of tech’s biggest players, including Facebook, Apple and Google, all three of which signed last month’s brief. Amazon is also missing; last month CEO Jeff Bezos said the company would devote resources to lobbying against the ban and the company has backed Washington state's related lawsuit against Trump.

But now those four companies, and others, are missing from a new amicus brief. And that feels odd. The travel orders are very similar, and both have been blocked by federal judges.

Why are tech’s biggest players stepping away from this brief after supporting the last one? We don’t know. The companies won’t provide explanations.

A spokesperson for Facebook tells Recode it does not plan to join the latest amicus brief, but declined to specify why. Twitter and Snapchat were also on the first brief, but not this one. Company spokespeople for both companies declined to comment.

Uber said it would eventually join the current brief.

We have reached out to Apple, Google and Amazon in hopes of an explanation and will update if we hear from them.

This article originally appeared on Recode.net.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today from as little as $3.

Next Up on Recode

The Latest on Vox

Will the Taliban roll back two decades of public health progress in Afghanistan?

By Dylan Matthews

Never going back to the office? Facebook has an app for that.

By Shirin Ghaffary

Democrats have finally identified the greatest threat to voting rights — the Supreme Court

By Ian Millhiser
Play

Is therapy for everyone?

By Fabiola Cineas

How free college became a perk for American workers

By Terry Nguyen

Why Biden was so set on withdrawing from Afghanistan

By Andrew Prokop