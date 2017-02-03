 clock menu more-arrow no yes

LG has redesigned its 5K Mac monitor so it can handle being placed near a router

The initial models of the fancy display got all glitchy when put near networking gear.

By Ina Fried
Attendees walk through the LG booth at CES 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 6, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. David Becker / Getty Images

LG has found a fix for a problem that left its high-end Mac monitor unable to work properly when placed within a few feet of a router.

An LG spokesman told Recode that the company is adding additional shielding to newly manufactured models.

“LG apologizes for this inconvenience and is committed to delivering the best quality products possible, so all LG UltraFine 27-inch 5K displays manufactured after February 2017 will be fitted with enhanced shielding,” the company said in an email.

Existing models will be able to be retrofitted with the enhanced shielding, which will allow the monitor to be placed near a router.

The LG-made monitor was announced by Apple in October alongside the new MacBook Pro.

This article originally appeared on Recode.net.

