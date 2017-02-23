 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Apple and Google condemn Trump’s decision to revoke transgender bathroom guidelines

Apple: “We support efforts toward greater acceptance, not less.”

By Kurt Wagner
The Verge

Apple was the first tech company to publicly disagree with President Donald Trump’s decision on Wednesday to repeal guidelines around transgender bathroom use in public schools.

“We support efforts toward greater acceptance, not less, and we strongly believe that transgender students should be treated as equals,” Apple said in a statement sent to Recode.

The guidelines, put in place last year by President Barack Obama, encouraged public schools to allow students to use the bathroom corresponding with the gender they identify with. Schools that failed to do so were at risk of losing public funding.

Trump revoked those guidelines, and Apple disagrees with the decision. Here’s the company’s full statement.

“Apple believes everyone deserves a chance to thrive in an environment free from stigma and discrimination. We support efforts toward greater acceptance, not less, and we strongly believe that transgender students should be treated as equals. We disagree with any effort to limit or rescind their rights and protections.”

Update: Google has also issued a statement on Trump’s repeal. Here’s what a company spokesperson sent to Recode.

“We've long advocated for policies that provide equal rights and treatment for all. We're deeply concerned to see a roll-back in transgender students' rights."

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff also tweeted late Wednesday night.

This article originally appeared on Recode.net.

