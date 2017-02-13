Apple has a new TV show, so will it finally buy a big media company? No, says Eddy Cue.

Apple now has a new TV show, a reality series showing app developers vying for new investment dollars. It’s called “Planet of the Apps.”

Kitschy.

The series was designed to promote Apple Music, since that’s where the show will be distributed, but it’s actually a way to differentiate Apple Music from Spotify. “Planet” was produced by Ben Silverman, a former co-chair of NBC Entertainment who was also behind hit shows like “Jane the Virgin” and the U.S. version of “The Office.”

So now that Apple is producing original content, Recode senior editor Peter Kafka asked Eddy Cue, Apple’s head of content, a key question at the Code Media conference at the Ritz-Carlton in Dana Point, Calif.: Will Apple finally just go ahead and buy a big film studio or media company like Sony Pictures or Time Warner or Netflix or Lionsgate?

Short answer: No.

But just in case you think there might be some wiggle room in there for some kind of acquisition later on, here’s a fuller version of his response:

We're trying to do things that are unique and cultural. ... We think we have a real opportunity in the TV space to do that with Apple Music and shows, and the things we're trying to do aren't being done by anybody else. ... So yes, to the extent if we wanted to do what everybody else is doing, then you’re right, we might be better off buying somebody or doing that. But that’s not what we're trying to do. We are trying to do something that’s unique, takes advantage of our platforms and that really brings culture to it. ... Right now, we think we can do that with partners like Ben, and we don’t see that anywhere else.

So there you have it.

Watch the full interview below.

