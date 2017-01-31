 clock menu more-arrow no yes

iPad sales keep shrinking — down another 20 percent

Apple insists that its tablet still beat its internal forecast.

By Ina Fried
Holiday Shoppers Look For Bargains On Black Friday George Frey / Getty

Although there was much good news for Apple in its quarterly earnings report, one area that remains weak is the iPad.

Apple sold 13.3 million iPads, generating $5.5 billion in revenue. That represents a roughly 19 percent drop in units and a 22 percent drop in revenue from a year ago.

Still, CFO Luca Maestri said Apple sold more iPads in the quarter than it had anticipated it would. “IPad is incredibly successful,” he said on a conference call, noting Apple’s large share of the market and its share among surveys of those who plan to buy tablets.

CEO Tim Cook added later that there were several factors in the quarter that influenced iPad sales, including a change in inventory levels and component shortages at one supplier — a shortage that continues into the current quarter.

Cook also said he remains bullish on Apple’s tablet.

“We’ve got some exciting things coming on iPad,” he said. “I still feel very optimistic about where we can take the product.”

The brightest spot for the iPad was mainland China, where Apple saw sales up “double digits” from the prior year, CEO Tim Cook said on a conference call with analysts.

This article originally appeared on Recode.net.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today from as little as $3.

Next Up on Recode

The Latest on Vox

Play

How the 3-point line is breaking basketball

By Edward Vega

Climate scientists should pay more attention to fish poop. Really.

By Benji Jones

Goodbye, Mr. Bond

By Alissa Wilkinson

The appeal and the shortcomings of women-only gyms

By Chika Ekemezie

Is Biden’s legislative agenda popular? Yes, but …

By Andrew Prokop

The debt ceiling fight is far from over

By Li Zhou