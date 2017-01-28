Thousands of people are protesting Trump’s immigration order at airports across America

On Friday, Donald Trump signed a controversial executive order that blocks immigrants from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States — initially including legal permanent residents, commonly known as “green card” holders. The result: A bunch of people from these seven countries have gotten stranded in airports, unable to enter the United States. They range from people just arriving in the US for new jobs to people who have lived in America legally for years and were merely taking a vacation overseas.

The senseless cruelty of the executive order has led to spontaneous protests at many of America’s major airports. Hundreds of protesters have gathered at airports from New York to San Francisco to demonstrate their opposition to Trump’s policy. Here are some on-the-scenes photos and videos of the protests at airports around the country. To read more of Vox’s coverage of Trump’s immigration order, click here.

John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City

Thousands now gathered at JFK's international arrivals gate to protest Trump's executive order — "Build the wall?" "WE'LL TEAR IT DOWN!" pic.twitter.com/3mJZTPt6V6 — Jack Smith IV (@JackSmithIV) January 28, 2017

San Francisco International Airport

Thousands gathered now at SFO!! pic.twitter.com/GCKZOSySHf — Ayelet Waldman (@ayeletw) January 29, 2017

Chicago O’Hare Airport

Protestors take the escalator to O'Hare's Terminal 5 pic.twitter.com/cRTSwlwLtL — Bob Marshall (@bobmarshall) January 29, 2017

#Live: More footage of the growing protest outside O'Hare airport ag. Trump's immigration bans, chanting refugees are welcome. #MuslimbanChi pic.twitter.com/BQJcrgtBI3 — The Chicago Reporter (@ChicagoReporter) January 29, 2017

Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia

Started at the beginning of the anti #MuslimBan protest happening at @Dulles_Airport. This is just half of it! Keeps growing by the minute. pic.twitter.com/RaQfUBAfL5 — Kay Angrum (@kayangrum) January 29, 2017

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

#HappeningNow: Just got back from vacation and was welcomed to this #MuslimBan protest at the DFW airport. pic.twitter.com/udNJL7vbHn — Stephanie Sharp (@stephmsharp) January 29, 2017

Great turnout at #DFW airport to protest #MuslimBan & 2 detainees have already been released. pic.twitter.com/Sx7o2wr4sC — et tu bootay (@caldwell_court) January 29, 2017

Denver International Airport