Dropcam founder and Nest employee Greg Duffy is heading to Apple

Apple has confirmed that former Nest employee Greg Duffy has joined the company, but won’t say what the Dropcam co-founder will be doing.

Duffy started Dropcam with Aamir Virani in 2009 and sold it to Google for $555 million in 2014. He drew headlines last year when he lashed out at Nest boss Tony Fadell and expressed regrets at selling his company.

Apple’s hiring of Duffy was reported earlier Wednesday by The Information.

Correction: An earlier version of this story characterized Duffy as a Nest executive. A Nest spokesperson said that Duffy’s title at Nest was senior product manager, which it characterized as not an executive position.

