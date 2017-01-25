 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Dropcam founder and Nest employee Greg Duffy is heading to Apple

The iPhone maker confirmed the hire but won’t say what Duffy will be doing.

By Ina Fried
TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2014 - Day 2 Brian Ach/Getty Images for TechCrunch

Apple has confirmed that former Nest employee Greg Duffy has joined the company, but won’t say what the Dropcam co-founder will be doing.

Duffy started Dropcam with Aamir Virani in 2009 and sold it to Google for $555 million in 2014. He drew headlines last year when he lashed out at Nest boss Tony Fadell and expressed regrets at selling his company.

Apple’s hiring of Duffy was reported earlier Wednesday by The Information.

Correction: An earlier version of this story characterized Duffy as a Nest executive. A Nest spokesperson said that Duffy’s title at Nest was senior product manager, which it characterized as not an executive position.

This article originally appeared on Recode.net.

Will you support Vox’s explanatory journalism?

Millions turn to Vox to understand what’s happening in the news. Our mission has never been more vital than it is in this moment: to empower through understanding. Financial contributions from our readers are a critical part of supporting our resource-intensive work and help us keep our journalism free for all. Please consider making a contribution to Vox today from as little as $3.

Next Up on Recode

The Latest on Vox

Why Ethiopia wants to expel UN officials sounding the alarm on famine

By Ellen Ioanes

The Sopranos vs. the end of history

By Alissa Wilkinson

The state of infrastructure talks in Congress, explained

By Li Zhou

Why Merck’s Covid-19 pill molnupiravir could be so important

By Umair Irfan

October’s must-see movies, from delayed blockbusters to arthouse gems

By Alissa Wilkinson

Brexit didn’t create the UK’s fuel crisis. But it did make it worse.

By Jen Kirby