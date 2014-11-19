 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bill Cosby rape allegations currently number 15

Bill Cosby rape case: What you need to know

After being in prison for nearly three years, 83-year-old comedian Bill Cosby was released on June 30 after Pennsylvania’s supreme court overturned his sexual assault conviction. To be clear, the decision doesn’t exonerate Cosby but strikes down his conviction on constitutional grounds.

Sixty women have accused Bill Cosby of sexual assault in incidents occurring from the early 1960s (when Cosby was a young comedian and TV star on the rise) to the late 2000s.

The women tell similar stories: They say Cosby either drugged them or that they lost consciousness and awoke to discover or suspect they’d been assaulted. This pattern of behavior flew under the radar for years, but the allegations gained more attention right ahead of the Me Too movement.

Cosby was convicted of assaulting just one woman: Andrea Constand. However, it’s still possible another prosecutor will pursue cases involving other women.

As Vox’s Ian Millhiser explains, Cosby’s release is the result of a “rambling” and “duplicative” court opinion. A press release that the district attorney sent out in 2005 regarding Costand’s allegations against Cosby — combined with Cosby’s later, incriminating testimony in a civil lawsuit — had the same effect as a formal immunity deal.

Without intervention from the US Supreme Court, that conviction is likely to remain off the table. And under the Pennsylvania court ruling, Cosby cannot be retried on the same charges.

45 Total Updates Since
Oct 21, 2014, 3:20pm EDT
  • July 2

    It’s incredibly hard to get a rape conviction. Bill Cosby’s release makes it feel pointless.

    By Constance Grady

    After Cosby’s vacated conviction, is rape a crime?

  • June 30

    The court decision freeing Bill Cosby, explained as best we can

    By Ian Millhiser

    The court decision freeing Bill Cosby is a train wreck. It’s also probably correct.

  • October 1, 2018

    Bill Cosby is in prison. But the first real #MeToo trial hasn’t happened yet.

    By Anna North

    The true test of the movement’s impact on the criminal justice system has yet to come.

  • September 26, 2018

    The hypocritical moralizing of Bill Cosby

    By P.R. Lockhart

    Years before being sentenced to prison for sexual assault, Cosby presented himself as a moral leader for black America.

  • September 25, 2018

    Bill Cosby’s spokesperson says his client and Brett Kavanaugh are victims of a “sex war”

    By P.R. Lockhart

    Spokesperson Andrew Wyatt also claimed Cosby was subjected to "the most racist and sexist trial in the history of the United States."

  • September 25, 2018

    Bill Cosby sentenced to 3 to 10 years in prison for 2004 assault of Andrea Constand

    By P.R. Lockhart

    Cosby will immediately begin serving his sentence in state prison.

  • September 25, 2018

    “Life as I knew it came to an abrupt halt”: Andrea Constand on aftermath of Cosby assault

    By P.R. Lockhart

    Constand’s victim impact statement was released hours before Bill Cosby’s sentencing for the 2004 incident.

  • September 25, 2018

    Bill Cosby spent decades as “America’s Dad.” He’s about to be sentenced for a 2004 assault.

    By P.R. Lockhart

    The first day of Cosby’s sentencing hearing revolved around whether he is a "sexually violent predator."

  • May 25, 2018

    The legal difference between sexual misconduct, assault, and harassment, explained

    By Alexia Fernández Campbell

    Harvey Weinstein’s arrest pushes #MeToo from the court of public opinion to the criminal court system.

  • April 30, 2018

    I believe Bill Cosby

    By Laura McGann

    A juror was swayed by the comedian’s own words.

  • April 26, 2018

    Cosby’s guilty verdict was made possible by decades of activism by black women

    By Treva B. Lindsey

    Long before the Cosby trial, black women paved the way for our current robust national conversation about sexual violence.

  • April 26, 2018

    Bill Cosby found guilty of sexual assault

    By Jen Kirby

    The jury convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004.

  • April 26, 2018

    Bill Cosby lost. #MeToo won.

    By Anna North

    The Cosby retrial was the first big test for the moment of reckoning.

  • April 26, 2018

    Eden Tirl says Bill Cosby harassed her. She wonders why Hollywood didn’t care before #MeToo.

    By Karen Turner

    "Famous names came forward, and then that’s when everybody got on the bandwagon."

  • April 16, 2018

    Cosby lawyers press Andrea Constand on her motives in pursuing a $3.4 million settlement

    By Jen Kirby

    During hours of cross-examination, Constand denied that she fabricated the sexual assault claim against Bill Cosby to make money.

  • April 16, 2018

    How many accusers is enough? What the Cosby trial shows about the unfinished work of #MeToo.

    By Anna North

    The history of allegations against Bill Cosby shows a woman’s word still isn’t seen as equal to a man’s.

  • April 13, 2018

    Cosby attorneys personally attacked witnesses

    By Jen Kirby

    Five women who testified that Cosby drugged and molested them were defiant in the face of sometimes brutal cross-examination this week.

  • April 11, 2018

    Emotional testimony dominates 3rd day of Cosby trial

    By Jen Kirby

    Three of Bill Cosby’s accusers took the stand on Wednesday.

  • April 10, 2018

    Cosby defense lawyers: Andrea Constand is a “con artist”

    By Jen Kirby

    In the #MeToo era, Cosby’s lawyers are returning to an old playbook to discredit the accuser.

  • April 9, 2018

    Bill Cosby paid accuser Andrea Constand nearly $3.4 million in a 2006 settlement

    By Jen Kirby

    Prosecutors revealed the sum during opening arguments on the first day of Cosby’s sexual assault retrial.

  • April 9, 2018

    Bill Cosby’s retrial may be the first real test of the power of #MeToo

    By Jen Kirby

    The comedian, accused of drugging and molesting a woman in 2004, returns to a Pennsylvania courtroom Monday.

  • January 23, 2018

    Bill Cosby performed last night, and it was kind of awkward

    By P.R. Lockhart

    The infamous actor’s first show since 2015 comes as a retrial in his sexual assault case looms.

  • June 27, 2017

    Bill Cosby won’t teach kids how to avoid being accused of sexual assault

    By Michelle Garcia

    His spokespeople said Cosby will embark on a cross-country tour of town halls to discuss the topic. But that’s not the case.

  • June 17, 2017

    The toxic pattern behind the Bill Cosby mistrial comes from rape culture

    By Constance Grady

    The jury heard five days of damning testimony against Bill Cosby. They could not reach a verdict.

  • June 17, 2017

    The Cosby case ends in mistrial after 6 days of deliberation. Here’s how it got there.

    By Michelle Garcia

    Andrea Constand’s case hits another crossroads.